    • Almost 200 public libraries in rural Sask. to get faster internet

    The Regina Public Library Central Branch is seen in this file photo. (Allison Bamford/CTV News) The Regina Public Library Central Branch is seen in this file photo. (Allison Bamford/CTV News)
    Almost 200 public libraries in rural Saskatchewan will be receiving internet speed upgrades in a joint effort between SaskTel and the Ministry of Education.

    The libraries, which have existing CommunityNet (CNet) fibre infrastructure, will be upgraded to a minimum of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) connection, according to the province.

    The upgrades will be performed over the summer and will provide faster access to online tools.

    "This service enhancement isn't just about faster browsing; it's about empowering students and library users with the digital tools and resources they need to thrive in today's knowledge-driven world,” Sasktel president and CEO Charlene Gavel said in a release.

    There are currently 160 public libraries outside of the province’s urban centres with 10 Mbps fibre connections and 36 public libraries with 25 Mbps.

