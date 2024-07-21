Almost 200 public libraries in rural Sask. to get faster internet
Almost 200 public libraries in rural Saskatchewan will be receiving internet speed upgrades in a joint effort between SaskTel and the Ministry of Education.
The libraries, which have existing CommunityNet (CNet) fibre infrastructure, will be upgraded to a minimum of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) connection, according to the province.
The upgrades will be performed over the summer and will provide faster access to online tools.
- Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories
"This service enhancement isn't just about faster browsing; it's about empowering students and library users with the digital tools and resources they need to thrive in today's knowledge-driven world,” Sasktel president and CEO Charlene Gavel said in a release.
There are currently 160 public libraries outside of the province’s urban centres with 10 Mbps fibre connections and 36 public libraries with 25 Mbps.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat will continue into the weekend in Regina
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her younger cousin over an iPhone
A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her eight-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone.
Workplace habit of 'coffee badging' prompts reported new policy at Amazon
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
More B.C. heat records broken as wildfires intensify
Daily high temperature records were broken in more than a dozen B.C. communities Saturday, as hot and dry weather continues to cause a surge in wildfire activity.
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
'Twisters' whips up US$80.5 million at box office, while 'Deadpool & Wolverine' looms
Moviegoers ran toward the tornadoes this weekend, propelling 'Twisters' to a blockbuster opening. The standalone sequel to the 1996 hit made US$80.5 million in ticket sales from 4,151 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Small businesses grapple with global tech outages created by CrowdStrike
Businesses from airlines to hospitals have been grappling with a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, and its repercussions continued through the weekend.
'I took a bullet for democracy': Trump holds first rally after assassination attempt
Donald Trump is holding his first campaign rally since he survived an attempted assassination, returning to the battleground state of Michigan alongside his new running mate.
The Secret Service acknowledges denying some past requests by Trump's campaign for tighter security
The U.S. Secret Service has acknowledged it denied some requests by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign for increased security at his events in the years before the assassination attempt on him at a recent rally.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's bus rapid transit gets a new name
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
-
How sheep are being used to help conserve the Meewasin Valley?
With new ranching methods, the image of a traditional shepherd with their cane and sheepdog has largely become a thing of the past. However, in the modern day, the shepherd is making a comeback, cane and all, in conservation.
-
Phone lines still down at all Saskatoon leisure centres, outdoor pools after IT outage
Saskatoon residents seeking to beat the heat at a leisure centre or outdoor pool this weekend should be aware that phone booking is unavailable.
Winnipeg
-
Animal activists call on Manitoba Stampede to end rodeos, animal events
A group of animal rights activists took a stand at the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition, calling for a ban on all rodeos in the province.
-
‘It looks scary, but they’re harmless’: Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
-
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old St. Albert stabbing victim dies
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert has died.
-
Alberta town takes action fighting crime, addressing homelessness, addictions issues
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
-
2 people found dead in western Alberta river: RCMP
Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Saturday shooting in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that took place early Saturday evening in northeast community of Vista Heights.
-
14 residences, 10 commercial properties impacted by new Montgomery water main break: City
A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.
-
4 people hospitalized in 2-vehicle collision near Canada Olympic Park
Two adults and two children were taken to hospital Saturday when a car was struck by a pickup truck on 16 Avenue N.W. near Canada Olympic Park.
Lethbridge
-
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
-
'No plan': Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial denies plot to kill police
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Toronto
-
How renovictions are affecting the lives of Toronto residents
CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.
-
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing into tree in Scarborough
A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a tree in Scarborough.
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Fatal vehicle fire leaves man dead in Stittsville, Ont.
The Ottawa Police Service says one person was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning in Stittsville, Ont.
-
Child, three others seriously injured following single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a three-year-old child, a driver and two other passengers were seriously injured following a collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont. Saturday afternoon.
-
Single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa leads to minor injuries, charges: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people were injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Trendy Griffintown pizzeria's permits suspended after Quebec liquor board ruling
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
-
Young people around the world are swapping clothes to save the environment
Fast fashion is out and sustainability is in, according to new research from Concordia University.
-
Montreal’s historic neighbourhood celebrates first-ever 'Chinatown Day'
A year after Quebec deemed the Montreal neighbourhood a heritage site, Chinatown celebrated 'Chinatown Day' by giving people the chance to try fortune cookies made in the heart of the area and visit historic buildings normally closed to the public.
Vancouver
-
More B.C. heat records broken as wildfires intensify
Daily high temperature records were broken in more than a dozen B.C. communities Saturday, as hot and dry weather continues to cause a surge in wildfire activity.
-
Vancouver man plans to travel, buy new car after $1M lottery win
A Vancouver resident is now $1 million richer after a lucky Lotto 6/49 win.
-
Dynamo find a way to overshadow Whitecaps' comeback with late goals
The Vancouver Whitecaps demonstrated how good they can be, but also showed they still need to be better in a 4-3 loss to the Houston Dynamo in a Major League Soccer match Saturday night that snapped their six-game unbeaten streak.
Vancouver Island
-
More B.C. heat records broken as wildfires intensify
Daily high temperature records were broken in more than a dozen B.C. communities Saturday, as hot and dry weather continues to cause a surge in wildfire activity.
-
Tofino, B.C., plane crash victims identified online as California veterinarians
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
-
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
London
-
London police investigate early Sunday morning shooting
A trail of blood could be seen leading from a parking lot where it’s believed the shooting took place.
-
'Made crazy flights to be here': Warframe fans travel to London, Ont. from around the world.
TennoCon has taken over RBC Place in London, Ont. this weekend. The event centres on a single game, Warframe, which was developed by London-based Digital Extremes.
-
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
Kitchener
-
Third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic returns to Kitchener
Excitement and energy filled the air Saturday as the third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic made its much anticipated return to Kitchener.
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
Northern Ontario
-
3 dead in fatal crash near Parry Sound, Ont.
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.
-
Workplace habit of 'coffee badging' prompts reported new policy at Amazon
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in Mabou: N.S. RCMP
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Workplace habit of 'coffee badging' prompts reported new policy at Amazon
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
-
Man, 23, dies following ATV crash in Howard: N.B. RCMP
A 23-year-old man from Springfield, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Howard, N.B.
N.L.
-
Essential workers allowed to return to Labrador City as wildfire eases
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
-
Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.