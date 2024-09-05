'The most injuries I've ever seen up front': Riders' offensive line shaken up once again for Banjo Bowl

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line took another major hit in the Labour Day Classic on Sunday when two members suffered injuries that took them out for the rest of the game.

Centre Peter Godber [ankle] and left guard Zack Fry [elbow] both left the game and did not practice on Wednesday when the Riders returned to the field. Fry was seen with his arm in a sling

“This week, it’s going to be pretty tough for Peter to get back in there. I think the bye-week coming up will be good [for him to rest]. It’s a physical sport so sometimes you know unfortunately some things happen,” said head coach Corey Mace following practice earlier this week.

During the game, right guard Logan Ferland had to move over to centre in place of Godber and was taking snaps at the position again on Wednesday with the starters.

“It’s been good so far. I played a bit of centre before back in ’21 I think it was. I mean, it is a transition … all the calls are on you, especially heading into Winnipeg with silent count and everything. Centre from a guard standpoint is a little bit less of a transition. Guard to tackle or centre to tackle is probably the hardest,” Ferland shared.

“Any quarterback will tell you, your relationship with your centre is a little bit different and Logan’s a stud, man. I mean he’s played tackle, he’s played guard, he’s play centre, and he’s truly an elite lineman. We’re really lucky to have a guy like Logan Ferland. There’s no question about that,” said quarterback, Trevor Harris.

Both Ferland and Harris agreed the number of injuries to the o-line this season still feels like a major blow to the team.

“I think we’re through 11 or 12 guys now. It’s crazy, just unheard of honestly. Every week it just feels like we can’t lose another one, then somebody goes down,” Ferland said.

“I think it’s the most injuries I’ve ever seen up front. And those guys are piecing it together and battling and I think someone told me they were the PFF o-line of the week and I take pride in that,” Harris added, referring to the offensive line making the CFL Honour Roll this week.

Part of that honour could be considered for defensive lineman Micah Johnson who had to move over to the o-line during the game because of the injuries.

“When Fry got hurt, I saw Peter walk on the field and in my headset they’re like, ‘Get Peter off the field. He’s not clear yet.’ So I’m like, ‘Pete get off the field’ and he’s like, ‘We don’t have anybody else.’ I was like, ‘We’re getting Micah,’” Harris reminisced with a smirk on his face.

After the game on Sunday, Johnson joked with reporters about the offensive line being much harder than the defensive line but that he knew if there was ever a situation where too many injuries happen, he would most likely be next in line.

The one offensive lineman who was listed as the backup was Saskatchewan’s own, Noah Zerr who is now expected to suit up for his first CFL start this week versus Winnipeg.

“It’s my first opportunity to start in this league, it’s with my hometown team. It’s the team I grew up cheering for and tried to go to every game. It’s really exciting to be in that starting role finally,” Zerr said enthusiastically.

However, with the number of injuries only climbing, the team announced they signed American offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart began the season with the Edmonton Elks.

The Banjo Bowl will take place on Saturday afternoon.