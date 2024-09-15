Porch fire in North Central contained quickly: Regina Fire

Regina fire crews were at the scene of a porch fire Saturday evening.

In a post to X, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) reported that crews responded to the blaze on the 1200 block of Retallack Street at around 8:25 p.m.

Crews contained the fire mainly to the home’s porch area – however minor flame damage was reported inside the house.

Crews carried out a search inside the residence and reported no injuries.

An inspector was reported to be on scene.