REGINA
Regina

    • Porch fire in North Central contained quickly: Regina Fire

    Regina fire responded to a house fire on the 1200 Retallack Street. (Courtesy: Regina Fire/X) Regina fire responded to a house fire on the 1200 Retallack Street. (Courtesy: Regina Fire/X)
    Share

    Regina fire crews were at the scene of a porch fire Saturday evening.

    In a post to X, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) reported that crews responded to the blaze on the 1200 block of Retallack Street at around 8:25 p.m.

    Crews contained the fire mainly to the home’s porch area – however minor flame damage was reported inside the house.

    Crews carried out a search inside the residence and reported no injuries.

    An inspector was reported to be on scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News