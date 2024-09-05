REGINA
Regina

    • Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan opens up major fundraising campaign to general public

    Jo-Ann Battrum, board member with the Alzheimer’s Society of Saskatchewan, speaks to a gathering of supporters on Thursday morning at the Atlas Hotel in Regina. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Jo-Ann Battrum, board member with the Alzheimer’s Society of Saskatchewan, speaks to a gathering of supporters on Thursday morning at the Atlas Hotel in Regina. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
    The Alzheimer’s Society of Saskatchewan has opened up a major fundraising campaign to the general public in hopes of finding the cure for dementia.

    The fundraising campaign began in 2020 with a decision by the board of directors to increase the amount of research being done.

    The goal was $4 million and $2.6 million has already been raised. The Alzheimer’s Society has thus far been seeking donations from current donors, and those whose lives and families have been affected by the neurodegenerative disease.

    While there have been no significant breakthroughs in dementia research in the past 20 years, the knowledge gained has helped to improve the lives and care for those living with the disease.

    “In order for us to drive towards our vision of a world without dementia, we really needed to invest in research. And we needed to do so significantly, to ensure that we are moving dementia research forward and making an impact for people living with dementia, and people who might live with dementia in the future,” said Kaleta Strain, the CEO of the Alzheimer’s Society of Saskatchewan.

    The Alzheimer's Society says there are more than 20,000 people living with dementia in Saskatchewan, and that number is expected to more than double in the next 30 years.

