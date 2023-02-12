'Already planning for 2024': Frost Festival wraps up in Regina

Even with a shift from frigid to unseasonably warm conditions, 2023’s Frost Festival in Regina was regarded as a success by organizers.

Four unique hubs located all around the Queen City had activities for all ages ranging from the ice slides in the REAL hub, to sleigh rides in Wascana Park.

Organizers were thrilled by the reaction from the city itself.

“You couldn't ask for better weather, you couldn't ask for better volunteers or better hub partners, or frankly a better response from the community,” Tim Reid, co-chair of Frost Festival, told CTV News.

Positive feedback from the public is ensuring that next year’s festival will be even more memorable.

“The feedback has been really positive with some good suggestions for next year and I think every hub is already planning for 2024,” Reid explained.

While official numbers are not yet available, the downtown hub has reported exceeding last year’s attendance numbers.

“We've had over 12,000 folks, primarily on the weekends,” Judith Veresuk, executive director for Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, explained.

“That number is especially significant since our event hub was closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The downtown hub was home to one of the many public rinks available throughout the festival.

With its central location, the hub’s organizers wanted to provide a winter experience for newcomers in Regina.

“It is quite nerve wracking when you're coming in and it's minus 19 degrees and you've never experienced this cold or the snow or this ice before realizing it can be fun,” Veresuk said.

“It's not always uncomfortable or scary.”

With a majority of the festival's traffic on the weekend, plans are already in the works to improve weeknight activities for next year.

“I think we have to figure out the midweek, weekends we're rocking everywhere, as we've seen,” Reid said.

“That Monday to Thursday period inbetween the two big weekends, I think we've got some work to do.”