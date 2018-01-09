

CTV Regina





A man armed with a rifle barricaded a woman and child in the basement of a Moose Jaw home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Athabasca Street East around 1:45 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the basement. According to police, officers were able to force their way into the home and were confronted by a man with a loaded rifle. The man surrendered his weapon after he was confronted by the officers, police said in a news release. The woman and child weren’t injured in the incident.

The man was taken into custody and is facing several gun-related charges. He will appear in Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.