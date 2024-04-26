Regina police officer injured after being accidentally shot by fellow officer's gun

REGINA
    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    An investigation is underway after a Regina police officer was accidentally shot by a fellow officer’s gun during the search of a house early Friday morning.

    Around 12:15 a.m., the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Gang Unit and the Tactical Support Unit were executing a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Retallack Street, according to a release from RPS.

    One of the officers was shot after another officer’s gun was accidentally discharged, RPS said, adding the officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

    RPS’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is monitoring the investigation.

