Arrests made after Mexican citizens discovered working for company in Moose Jaw
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four people from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
Police in Moose Jaw were tipped off to an unlicensed paving company was operating within the city. According to the tip, the company was operating under different names including “Hortons Paving and Masonry” as well as “Tartans Paving.”
Police learned that the company was going from door-to-door offering driveway paving services.
Residents reported that the company used high-pressure and aggressive sales tactics on residents which made many feel uncomfortable.
The company also requested customers pay in cash.
The city’s bylaw enforcement office as well as MJPS’s investigative section discovered that the company was not registered or licensed to operate within the city.
On Aug 20, investigators tracked down the crew within the city. MJPS noted that a foreman or owner could not be found.
Investigators determined that the workers of the company were Mexican citizens who did not have the proper documentation to work in Canada.
Four Mexican residents were turned over to the CBSA and arrested.
“At this point, it doesn’t appear this company is responsible for any crimes but the investigation is ongoing,” MJPS said.
The service reminded residents to be diligent when hiring businesses.
If something seems suspicious, MJPS urges residents to call the city with any concerns or confirm if the business is licensed or registered.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.