REGINA -- A Regina woman has been charged with arson following a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

Police and other emergency responders were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Toronto St. for a report of a house fire, Regina Police said in a release.

When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from inside the home.

The Regina Fire Department was able to control the fire immediately, the release said.

Following investigation, police have charged a 38-year-old Regina woman with arson, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with condition of a release order.

She made her first court appearance on these charges on Friday morning.