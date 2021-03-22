REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the AstraZeneca drive-thru clinic in Regina has run out of COVID-19 vaccine and will temporarily close until more doses are available.

Earlier in the day Monday, the SHA said it was expecting to run out soon.

In a tweet, the SHA it "apologize[s] to all who were turned away earlier & for the anxiety this may have caused.”

As of Sunday night, the clinic had administered 14,272 of the 15,500 available AstraZeneca doses.