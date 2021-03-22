Advertisement
AstraZeneca drive-thru clinic in Regina temporarily closed after running out of COVID-19 vaccine: SHA
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 4:46PM CST Last Updated Monday, March 22, 2021 6:55PM CST
In this Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the AstraZeneca drive-thru clinic in Regina has run out of COVID-19 vaccine and will temporarily close until more doses are available.
Earlier in the day Monday, the SHA said it was expecting to run out soon.
In a tweet, the SHA it "apologize[s] to all who were turned away earlier & for the anxiety this may have caused.”
As of Sunday night, the clinic had administered 14,272 of the 15,500 available AstraZeneca doses.