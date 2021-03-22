REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the AstraZeneca drive-thru clinic in Regina has run out of COVID-19 vaccine and will temporarily close until more doses are available.

❗️UPDATE❗️The Regina Drive Thru immunization site line is now CLOSED. We have run out of vaccine.



Thank you for your patience + understanding as we worked to exhaust the pilot vaccine supply.



Please note, the closure is temporary until more vaccine supply becomes available. — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) March 23, 2021

Earlier in the day Monday, the SHA said it was expecting to run out soon.

In a tweet, the SHA it "apologize[s] to all who were turned away earlier & for the anxiety this may have caused.”

❗️The line for the COVID-19 drive-thru immunization site in #Regina remains OPEN (58 yrs+) but we expect vaccine supply will run out today (Mar 22). We're carefully monitoring length of line. We apologize to all who were turned away earlier & for the anxiety this may have caused — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) March 22, 2021

As of Sunday night, the clinic had administered 14,272 of the 15,500 available AstraZeneca doses.