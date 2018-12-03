

CTV Regina





A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the head on Saturday.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Quebec Street for reports of an injured man shortly before 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they were told the victim had been taken to the hospital by friends.

Police went into the house and looked for anyone else who might have been injured. Four people inside the home were detained as part of the investigation, but were later released.

According to police, patrol and the street gang unit worked together to find a suspect. A man was arrested around 7 p.m. without incident.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and was treated in hospital.

Koletyn Blaze Creeley, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, breach of undertaking, breach of probation and carrying a concealed weapon.

He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.