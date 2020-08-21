REGINA -- The province is looking to develop new legislation that aims to prevent human trafficking.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said on Friday that the legislation could emulate Alberta’s.

“Human trafficking is an insidious crime that can be challenging for the justice system to respond to as it ruins the lives of victims and their families,” Morgan said in a news release.

The legislation in Alberta aims to make it easier for survivors to get protection orders, allow police to take quicker action, and allows survivors to sue traffickers.

It also extends the definition of sexual exploitation to persons of all ages.

Morgan said he has asked ministry officials to review the Alberta bill.

“As we explore how this type of legislation can be passed in Saskatchewan, we will be taking the complex nature of human trafficking crime into account to ensure we can effectively address these challenges,” he said.

Officials will also seek guidance from legal professionals, police and the community when developing the legislation.

In addition to the bill, Alberta has established a task force on human trafficking. The group will provide recommendations to government on how to implement the plan.