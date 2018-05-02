

CTV Regina





Auto thefts took centre stage at the monthly Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

Police say the number of stolen vehicles is up from 207 between January and April in 2017 to 304 in the same time frame this year – an increase of 31 per cent.

The board also says total property crimes in the city are also increasing, up 15.4 per cent over last year.

Police are working to monitor both numbers and curb the crimes.

“We have a multi-layered approach to the theft of autos and the chief and the staff are looking at ways to reduce that exposure for that to happen,” Mayor Michael Fougere said after the meeting.

“We’re seeing now our stolen auto unit, which investigates these things, they’re working often collaboratively with our drug unit and our gang unit, because oftentimes they have ties to other crimes as well,” Chief Evan Bray said.

RPS says it will be working with the city going forward to address the reasons for the increase in reported crime.