REGINA
    • B.C. man dead following rollover on Highway 13 near Shaunavon, Sask.

    Sask RCMP File
    One man is dead following a rollover on Highway 13 near Shaunavon, Sask. on Tuesday.

    Around 12 p.m., Shaunavon RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover near Olga, Sask., a community located about 40 minutes southwest of Shaunavon.

    Officers and EMS declared the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle dead while on route to the hospital.

    He was identified as a 32-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. His family has been notified.

    Sask. RCMP and a collision reconstructionist are investigating the crash.

    Shaunavon is located about 350 kilometres southwest of Regina, Sask.

