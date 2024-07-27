'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto

She never expected she’d be a medical mom, but for the last year and half, it’s been her reality.

"I'm talking days where I stay up and I'm watching my girl to make sure that she makes it through the night,” said Jas Hicks.

When her daughter Scarlett was just 14 months old, she suffered her first seizure and stroke. Now at two and half, she is dealing with a list of medical conditions.

"She has generalized epilepsy and she also just got diagnosed with autism and she has global developmental delays," she said.

Hicks recalled one of the hardest days so far for her as a medical mom. Watching Scarlett go through 90 seizures in one day at the Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon.

"Seeing your child hurt in a way that you can't kiss it better, you can't hold them. All you can do is tell them that it's going to be okay when you really have no idea if it's going to be okay,” she explained.

The family has been unsuccessful at finding answers to Scarlett’s condition close to home. Medical professionals in Saskatchewan are unable to help the family further. They are now expanding their efforts to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.

The only problem they are now faced with is the travel and accommodation costs.

"It's a few thousand dollars just for flights to get there. We wouldn't know on when to get back because we wouldn't know when we would be coming back.”

They even held a garage sale on Saturday to try and raise some of the funds.

Jas Hicks held a fundraiser on Saturday to help get her daughter to Toronto. (Angela Stewart / CTV News) "I'm stuck. I'm hoping that the community can help me because I have no other options. There's no other way,” she said.

Hicks said because of Scarlett’s condition, she is unable to enjoy the simple things in life like going to the park.

"She's never been to a splash pad before. She's never been to an outdoor pool before because it's too much for her."

Relying on hope and prayer is what’s getting her through this tough time she said.

"All we know if we're trying to save her life because this is unfair. This is no life for a child.”

Hicks set up a GoFundMe page to help offset some travel costs.