Water rescue team reminding residents about water safety, introducing life saving equipment

Echo Valley Provincial Park, Sask. -

The Amphibious Response Support Unit at Echo Valley Provincial Park quickly sprung into action Friday afternoon to help with a rescue.

A woman who had been floating on the lake in an inflatable was caught in the current and began drifting away.

“This happened very quickly. She wasn’t able to paddle back. She wasn’t wearing a life jacket. That could have led to a very serious problem,” said John Maczko, the Commanding Officer for the response team.

She was rescued and transported back to shore.

It all happened just as the members from the support team, the provincial government and the Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan were teaching people about the importance of water safety.

“Education is so important. We really want people to fully enjoy what our parks have to offer,” Laura Ross, the Minister of Parks, Culture and Sports said during the media event.

The support unit also introduced new equipment that will assist in the case of an emergency.

They showed the media their new boating simulator, a handheld sonar device, and a fast water rescue craft.

“With the AquaEye sonar, we can actually cover this entire area in a matter of minutes. If that happens fast enough, we can also provide first aid, so it may not be too late,” said Maczko.

The Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan said anyone who is heading into the water should leave their inflatables on the shore.

“Stay within the swimming buoys, which are clearly visible at this lake and potentially not even use the inflatable. Inflatable toys like the big swans and things, once they are underway in the water, they are considered a watercraft,” Shelby Rushton, the CEO of the Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan said.

Although the lake is a great spot to cool off from the heat, it’s also a spot where people need to remain diligent and wear a lifejacket, especially if they are unfamiliar with the area.

“I’m wearing it because I don’t know how to swim. We don’t know the water really well,” said a resident who was swimming at Echo Valley Lake.

On average, more than 20 people will die each year from drowning in Saskatchewan, according to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Nationwide, more than 400 people will succumb to drowning.

The Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan encourages everyone to wear a lifejacket, swim in pairs and if you have children, make sure to keep them at an arms length if you are heading out to swim.