'Back to Saskatch': Efforts underway to entice Taylor Swift to return to Saskatchewan
The entire province seems to be joining in the effort to persuade pop superstar Taylor Swift to come back to Saskatchewan.
Swift is nearing the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which has taken her around the world for the past year and a half. Much to the dismay of many Canadian fans, known as Swifties, only Toronto and Vancouver have been selected for stops.
But thanks to a campaign started by Regina radio station, Z99, the push to see Swift return to the Land of Living Skies is gaining momentum across the province.
“We thought, what if we got towns on board, and cities on board,” said Wheels, co-host of the radio station’s morning show and one of the masterminds behind the #backtosaskatch project. “What if we did some big event like making the world’s biggest friendship bracelet, and just kind of make this love letter to Taylor Swift and say, ‘Hey, we love you, too. Come back. It’s been a while.’”
Look what you made me do
The radio station has an online invitation for fans to sign, is in the middle of trying to break the record for the world’s longest friendship bracelet, and is hosting what could become the world’s largest Taylor Swift dance party at Country Thunder on Saturday.
Other communities are getting in on the attempt, including Swift Current, which has offered to change its name to ‘Taylor Swift Current’ or ‘Swiftie Current’ for as long as the pop star is in the province.
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is also manifesting a stop in Saskatchewan. Inspired by Swift Current, she posted a video to social media asking people to “show their Swiftie spirit and come up with an idea that is just as great.” She also challenged Saskatoon to do the same.
“Let’s make it happen,” she said.
Cedar Creek Gardens in Regina is also getting in on the action with a Taylor Swift-themed corn maze. Part of the field already cut shows “backtosaskatch Corn Era Tour” shaved into it with images of a microphone and a star in the corners.
Enchanted to meet you
Swift’s love story with Saskatchewan started in 2007 when she opened for Brad Paisley’s Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour in Saskatoon at what was then known as Credit Union Centre (CUC).
In July of 2009, she brought her Fearless tour to Craven Country Jamboree. In September of that year, she tweeted that “Saskatoon rules” after doing some antique shopping there. It was that tweet that coined the term “Saskatch,” her way of shortening Saskatchewan.
She revealed more details of that trip on The Oprah Winfrey Show, saying she goes antique shopping on the road “all the time.”
“The people you meet in there are so cool,” Swift said. “They have great stories, and I’ve bought a lot of furniture in Saskatchewan, Canada.”
She returned to CUC in Saskatoon for her final official stop in the province in September of 2012 when she received the inaugural Canadian Country Music Association’s Generation Award.
Invisible strings
There are several invisible strings tying Swift to Saskatchewan, many of them connected to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Fitting since Swift is currently dating Travis Kelce, star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL).
The Roughriders used to play on Taylor Field, named after legendary player Neil ‘Piffles’ Taylor, before the new Mosaic Stadium was built. That’s where the team won its third Grey Cup in 2013 – the number 13 is Swift’s favourite, as her birthday is December 13. The Roughriders also won their second Grey Cup in 1989, which happens to be the year the pop star was born.
Even former Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Zach Collaros, has his own connection to Swift. He was spotted partying with the singer in the Kelce suite at the NFL American Football Conference Divisional Round game in Buffalo back in January. Collaros and Kelce were roommates when they played football at the University of Cincinnati.
One of Swift’s closest friends also has a connection to the Queen City. Actor Ryan Reynolds plays Deadpool, who said in the movie that the character was from Regina, Saskatchewan.
You belong with me
Whether or not these attempts to attract Swift’s attention will end up with her actually coming back to Saskatchewan remains to be seen. But as Kelce can attest, it doesn’t hurt to shoot your shot.
If it works, Wheels said it would be earth shattering for everyone, not just fans of Swift.
“They’re so positive, so optimistic. And even if you’re not a Swiftie, for Taylor Swift to go anywhere, it impacts economies, food banks. Where she goes, a trail of good is left.”
“I would be pumped if she did,” added Wheels. “Honestly, when you look around everyone loves her. The positivity, the optimism. I would go, ‘Hey, you know what, Saskatchewan? We did it. Let’s dream bigger because you know we punch above our weight.’”
