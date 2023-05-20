Bagpipes, drums and Scottish athletics on full display in Victoria Park

The sounds of bagpipes and drums filled downtown Regina, marking the start of an annual Saskatchewan staple.

The Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival got underway Saturday morning in Victoria Park.

“You don’t have to be Scottish to come and enjoy the sounds of the pipes and the flashing of the kilts, said Margaret Tatarinoff, a member of the event team.

Traditional dancing as well as Scottish athletics were on display throughout the day.

“Everyone thinks you need to be a giant human to do this type of thing, and you don’t,” said Karl Hren, an open class competitor.

“We have heavy class, light class, men and women … anyone can throw.”

The Saskatchewan Pipe Band Championships were happening within the festival, which brings pipe bands from all over Canada.

Wes Sheppard, a bagpipe player from Manitoba, has been coming to the event for many years. He understands what it takes to perform at a high level.

“It’s not easy. It takes a lot of work and a lot of dedication. It’s very rewarding, but it’s a big endeavor,” Sheppard said.

Although the athletic games come from Scottish origin, it is not required for competitors to have Scottish ancestry to take part.

Hren, who is of Slovenian ancestry, says his interest in competing began when he walked onto the field after watching a competition and asked how he could join.

He was welcomed immediately.

For those interested in joining the sport, Hren says to ask to pick up the weights.

“To watch it thrown is impressive,” he said. “But to actually feel it in your hands really brings it together.”