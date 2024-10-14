Sask Party defends Marshals Service after facing criticism from RCMP union

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is accusing the union representing RCMP members of looking after its own interests.

“The public sector union, the [National Police Federation] is going to advocate on behalf of what they feel will essentially make for more officers and more union dues and let's be that callous about it,” Moe told reporters on Friday.

The Saskatchewan NDP are disappointed by Moe’s comments.

“To be frank, that's an insulting thing to say, especially to those who put their lives on the line for Saskatchewan residents each and every day,” NDP candidate for Regina Douglas Park Nicole Sarauer told CTV News.

The NPF has entered the election campaign debate by launching a website where residents can pledge to vote for a candidate that supports the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Moe argues that his government has hired nearly 200 additional RCMP officers since 2011 with more on the way.

"This is a commitment that the Saskatchewan Party will most certainly deliver on if we have the honour to form government,” he said. “Unlike the NDP who are going to legalize drugs, who are going to buy you a doorbell camera and who are going to cut the police officers who are there to keep us safe."

The Saskatchewan Party promises to hire 100 additional officers for municipal policing. The NDP say they would hire 200.

"We believe that could get boots on the ground faster frankly than a long-winded creation of a new police force,” Sarauer added.

The Saskatchewan Party wants the Marshals Service operational by 2026.

If elected, the NDP pledge to scrap it.