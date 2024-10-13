Regina Thunder off to PFC final after 64-7 win against Calgary

Even a power outage didn’t stop the Regina Thunder from trouncing the Calgary Colts 64-7 to move on to the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) Final.

The Thunder commanded the field from the outset, with the scoreboard reading 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Calgary was able to score its sole major before halftime, bringing the score to 40-7.

The Thunder piled on in the remaining half, adding an additional 24 points before the clock struck midnight on the Colts’ aspirations to continue their season following the PFC semi-final.

“It was a real team win. Everyone was firing on all cylinders,” running back Jakeb Cortus told CTV News. “I think we’re confident going into next week and we couldn’t feel any better really.”

“I feel great. It’s a playoff win, obviously. It’s a lot of fun. But now we got to play in the PFC final,” receiver Zak Woidyla added.

The Thunder will face off next against their provincial rivals, the Saskatoon Hilltops.

The Hilltops are coming off a perfect season (8-0) while the Thunder’s (6-2) only losses are credited to their northern neighbours.

“Its going to be different from this year – with the two losses we had – we’re just going to play some smashmouth football,” Cortus explained. “Its going to work out for us I think.”

When asked what needs to change in the team’s upcoming faceoff, Cortus said excitement on the sideline is key.

“When we’ve went to Saskatoon and when they’ve come here we’re just scared on the sideline, like nervous,” he explained.

“But these last few games we’ve been less uptight and obviously it’s been working for us.”

The 2023 PFC season saw the Saskatoon Hilltops achieve a perfect season and the take the Canadian Bowl. In the last decade, Saskatoon has won the national championship seven times.

The last time the Thunder achieved the same feat was 2013.

The two teams will face off in Saskatoon on Oct. 19.

-With files from Hallee Mandryk.