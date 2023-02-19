'Battle of the Little Big Puck' celebrates 40th edition, raises over $6K for injured teen

MAPLE CREEK, SASK. -

A unique tradition between two communities going back 45 years celebrated its 40th edition Saturday night, raising money for a local rodeo cowboy who was injured in late 2022.

Called ‘The Battle of the Little Big Puck,’ is played between the cowboys from Maple Creek and members of Neekaneet Cree Nation.

“The draw is the history,” Joe Braniff, organizer and player for the Cowboy team, told CTV News. “The players playing tonight, not only are we friends, but our parents knew one another, our grandparents and our great grandparents. There’s been a mutual friendship and respect for generations.”

Like any other hockey game, it started with the drop of the puck in the first period and a 0 – 0 score.

What makes this match unique, is the transformation that occurs when the score clock strikes zero at the end of the second period.

Both teams rush to the dressing room. Neekaneet on one side, where players change into traditional regalia, head dresses, and apply war paint.

The ranchers on the other side swap their helmets for cowboy hats and their hockey socks for leather chaps.

“The third period is the best,” said one cowboy. “When [we] come out all dressed up, we’re ready to play.”

“It’s all about having fun and having a good time,” one of the Neekaneet players told CTV News.

THE HISTORY

The idea spawned one hot summer July day in 1978. Ranchers Tom Reardon and Nick Demchenko and Neekaneet First Nation member Raymond Anderson organized the inaugural game.

“We were just having a beer and by the end of that day, we had this planned,” Reardon said. “It’s really grown its own legs. All we were doing was planning a fun Sunday afternoon.”

That idea for a fun Sunday afternoon has become an experience like no other in the world of hockey.

“Not every community can do this,” Reardon said.

Cowboy Wade Bertram played in the first game back in 1979.

“My body doesn’t quite work like it used to,” he said. “It’s all in fun. That’s what it’s all about.”

Reardon recalled back to the first battle. He said when the teams went to the dressing rooms before the game, the old Maple Creek Arena was empty.

“There was very little hype,” he said. “There were a few doubters out there.”

It cost $1 per person to get in the door in 1979. At the time, the teams were responsible to pay for the use of the ice.

“We promised it would get paid,” Reardon said. “I thought we were going to have to pass the hat around the two dressing rooms to pay for the arena.”

But when the players hit the ice to start the game, the rink was packed.

“It’s part of the heritage of the town,” said Neekaneet player Dustin Francis. “You see the crowd, it’s a good game. Good hockey and a good time.”

Francis is from Alberta but has made the trip to the battle nearly 20 times. He is best known for his large headdress, which he dawns every year. One year, he played the third period with no shirt on.

“When you’re going forward it’s alright but when you go backwards, the feathers have a tendency to fall forward,” he explained. “I just like doing it.”

“It’s something we’re proud of here,” Reardon explained. “Everyone looks forward to it year over year.”

THE THIRD PERIOD

The two teams came out onto the ice for the third period to a large cheer from the crowd.

“Everybody looks forward to this as much as the crowd,” Braniff said. “This is a huge part of the game.”

The Maple Creek Community Arena was packed with standing room only. Fans along the glass multiple rows deep tried to get a better view of the action.

For first timers Diana and Bill Sutton, amazement.

“It’s beautiful,” said Diana.

The Suttons travelled from Red Deer to vacation for the weekend in the Cypress Hills.

“The locals said, ‘you gotta check it out,” said Bill. “You hear about it everywhere you go and we thought we had to see it.”

The game ended. The numbers on the scoreboard at the end of the arena. Irrelevant.

“It doesn’t matter,” another Neekaneet player said. “We’re all here for the fun of the game.”

All players from both teams lined up at centre-ice for a handshake.

“At the end of the game, we’re friends,” said Neekaneet Chief Alvin Francis. “We shake hands and continue to make a better future for all.”

THE CAUSE

The proceeds from the game are donated to various causes every year. The first game donated just over $180 to the local hospital, a trend that continued until this year.

Money raised from Saturday’s match going to support the recovery of local teen Sandy Cooper, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a rodeo accident in late December of 2022.

“It’s absolutely outstanding the amount of support he’s got,” Sandy’s step-father Dan Black said. “We’ve got players from both teams here tonight giving jerseys for me to take back to him.”

Initial counts of total money raised Saturday night was over $6,000.

“When the people come together for a common goal, that’s what it’s all about,” Chief Francis said.

“Sandy’s an amazing young man,” said Braniff. “He’s done amazing things. Not only are [we] behind him, but we know he’s beating the odds.”

In addition to the donations to Cooper, the game also remembered the life of inaugural player Robert Anderson who passed away in September of 2021.

Anderson was a member of Neekaneet who participated in the rodeos, making him eligible for both teams when he played. Each player from both teams had ‘Robert’, ‘RJ’, ‘Rubber Jack’ or ‘Chipboy’ on their back.

This was the first game played since his death.

THE FUTURE OF THE BATTLE OF THE LITTLE BIG PUCK

The game captured the imagination of all who walked through the doors of the arena. Locals, players and organizers hoped the tradition will continue for generations.

“One of the things I take great pride in is watching all the little faces around the rink,” said Reardon. “You can just see the wheels turning, ‘boy I can’t wait till I’m old enough.”

Dustin Francis has two sons, aged 7 and 5.

“I hope they get the chance to play one day,” he said. “People like it. I hope it goes on as long as possible.”

“How many places are you actually seeing this?” Chief Francis asked. “We’re proud of being Cowboys and Indians. Being neighbours and treating each other with respect is something we all need to learn.”

“It’s what makes this game and community what it is,” Braniff said.

Reardon said he may not be around to see it but wanted the game to continue to the 50th annual and maybe even 100 games sometime down the road.

“It should be best of 101 games.”