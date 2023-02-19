'Battle of the Little Big Puck' celebrates 40th edition, raises over $6K for injured teen
A unique tradition between two communities going back 45 years celebrated its 40th edition Saturday night, raising money for a local rodeo cowboy who was injured in late 2022.
Called ‘The Battle of the Little Big Puck,’ is played between the cowboys from Maple Creek and members of Neekaneet Cree Nation.
“The draw is the history,” Joe Braniff, organizer and player for the Cowboy team, told CTV News. “The players playing tonight, not only are we friends, but our parents knew one another, our grandparents and our great grandparents. There’s been a mutual friendship and respect for generations.”
Like any other hockey game, it started with the drop of the puck in the first period and a 0 – 0 score.
What makes this match unique, is the transformation that occurs when the score clock strikes zero at the end of the second period.
Both teams rush to the dressing room. Neekaneet on one side, where players change into traditional regalia, head dresses, and apply war paint.
The ranchers on the other side swap their helmets for cowboy hats and their hockey socks for leather chaps.
“The third period is the best,” said one cowboy. “When [we] come out all dressed up, we’re ready to play.”
“It’s all about having fun and having a good time,” one of the Neekaneet players told CTV News.
THE HISTORY
The idea spawned one hot summer July day in 1978. Ranchers Tom Reardon and Nick Demchenko and Neekaneet First Nation member Raymond Anderson organized the inaugural game.
“We were just having a beer and by the end of that day, we had this planned,” Reardon said. “It’s really grown its own legs. All we were doing was planning a fun Sunday afternoon.”
That idea for a fun Sunday afternoon has become an experience like no other in the world of hockey.
“Not every community can do this,” Reardon said.
Cowboy Wade Bertram played in the first game back in 1979.
“My body doesn’t quite work like it used to,” he said. “It’s all in fun. That’s what it’s all about.”
Reardon recalled back to the first battle. He said when the teams went to the dressing rooms before the game, the old Maple Creek Arena was empty.
“There was very little hype,” he said. “There were a few doubters out there.”
It cost $1 per person to get in the door in 1979. At the time, the teams were responsible to pay for the use of the ice.
“We promised it would get paid,” Reardon said. “I thought we were going to have to pass the hat around the two dressing rooms to pay for the arena.”
But when the players hit the ice to start the game, the rink was packed.
“It’s part of the heritage of the town,” said Neekaneet player Dustin Francis. “You see the crowd, it’s a good game. Good hockey and a good time.”
Francis is from Alberta but has made the trip to the battle nearly 20 times. He is best known for his large headdress, which he dawns every year. One year, he played the third period with no shirt on.
“When you’re going forward it’s alright but when you go backwards, the feathers have a tendency to fall forward,” he explained. “I just like doing it.”
“It’s something we’re proud of here,” Reardon explained. “Everyone looks forward to it year over year.”
THE THIRD PERIOD
The two teams came out onto the ice for the third period to a large cheer from the crowd.
“Everybody looks forward to this as much as the crowd,” Braniff said. “This is a huge part of the game.”
The Maple Creek Community Arena was packed with standing room only. Fans along the glass multiple rows deep tried to get a better view of the action.
For first timers Diana and Bill Sutton, amazement.
“It’s beautiful,” said Diana.
The Suttons travelled from Red Deer to vacation for the weekend in the Cypress Hills.
“The locals said, ‘you gotta check it out,” said Bill. “You hear about it everywhere you go and we thought we had to see it.”
The game ended. The numbers on the scoreboard at the end of the arena. Irrelevant.
“It doesn’t matter,” another Neekaneet player said. “We’re all here for the fun of the game.”
All players from both teams lined up at centre-ice for a handshake.
“At the end of the game, we’re friends,” said Neekaneet Chief Alvin Francis. “We shake hands and continue to make a better future for all.”
THE CAUSE
The proceeds from the game are donated to various causes every year. The first game donated just over $180 to the local hospital, a trend that continued until this year.
Money raised from Saturday’s match going to support the recovery of local teen Sandy Cooper, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a rodeo accident in late December of 2022.
“It’s absolutely outstanding the amount of support he’s got,” Sandy’s step-father Dan Black said. “We’ve got players from both teams here tonight giving jerseys for me to take back to him.”
Initial counts of total money raised Saturday night was over $6,000.
“When the people come together for a common goal, that’s what it’s all about,” Chief Francis said.
“Sandy’s an amazing young man,” said Braniff. “He’s done amazing things. Not only are [we] behind him, but we know he’s beating the odds.”
In addition to the donations to Cooper, the game also remembered the life of inaugural player Robert Anderson who passed away in September of 2021.
Anderson was a member of Neekaneet who participated in the rodeos, making him eligible for both teams when he played. Each player from both teams had ‘Robert’, ‘RJ’, ‘Rubber Jack’ or ‘Chipboy’ on their back.
This was the first game played since his death.
THE FUTURE OF THE BATTLE OF THE LITTLE BIG PUCK
The game captured the imagination of all who walked through the doors of the arena. Locals, players and organizers hoped the tradition will continue for generations.
“One of the things I take great pride in is watching all the little faces around the rink,” said Reardon. “You can just see the wheels turning, ‘boy I can’t wait till I’m old enough.”
Dustin Francis has two sons, aged 7 and 5.
“I hope they get the chance to play one day,” he said. “People like it. I hope it goes on as long as possible.”
“How many places are you actually seeing this?” Chief Francis asked. “We’re proud of being Cowboys and Indians. Being neighbours and treating each other with respect is something we all need to learn.”
“It’s what makes this game and community what it is,” Braniff said.
Reardon said he may not be around to see it but wanted the game to continue to the 50th annual and maybe even 100 games sometime down the road.
“It should be best of 101 games.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
The Angel of Orikhiv: Deputy mayor refuses to evacuate from her Ukranian town
In one destroyed town in southern Ukraine, a handful of residents remain despite evacuation recommendations, including a deputy mayor nicknamed the 'Angel of Orikhiv.'
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020
A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews suffering long COVID symptoms
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Law & Order: SVU,' has died. He was 78.
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon artist lauded at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts exhibition
A Saskatoon art jeweler and goldsmith is getting some major exposure with one of her pieces on display at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
-
Royal Ontario Museum returning Chief Poundmaker’s pipe and saddle to family descendents
Another piece of Chief Poundmaker’s legacy is being returned to his descendents.
-
Saskatoon fire rescue unit pulls injured woman from river trail
The Saskatoon Fire Department’s rescue unit was sent in to extricate a woman with a severe ankle injury on a lower river trail in the Sutherland Dog Park on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
'Very moved': Winnipeg fundraisers supporting those impacted by earthquake
It's been almost two weeks since a deadly earthquake rocked Turkiye and Syria. As rescue missions shift to recovery efforts, community organizations in Winnipeg are stepping up to help in any way they can.
-
Police investigating bear spray incidents in parts of Winnipeg Sunday
Winnipeg police are investigating reports of multiple incidents of bear spray being used in the city Sunday morning.
-
Inkster reopened following crash, one person arrested, another in hospital
A man has been arrested and a woman has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Family, friends mourn death of South Sudanese man shot dead by Calgary police one year ago
Friends, family and supporters of 41-year-old Latjor Tuel gathered at the spot where he was shot and killed by Calgary police one year ago on Sunday.
-
Man in serious condition following early-morning southeast Calgary shooting
One person was transported to hospital after an early morning shooting in the community of Dover in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary senior out $21K after thieves target her at South Trail Crossing
Calgary police are investigating a series of distraction thefts that have happened recently, including one that saw a senior bilked out of more than $20,000.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton to activate extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
-
How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton
Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city running all long weekend.
-
Oilers continue losing streak with OT defeat to Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
-
1 suspect dead, 2 people in police custody after shooting in Milton
A man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in Milton.
-
Here's what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day 2023
Family Day is this coming Monday in 2023, which means some businesses will be closed. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
Ottawa
-
BeaverTails closes most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal for the season
BeaverTails has closed most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal Skateway, but one remains in place, in the hope that at least a stretch of the world's largest skating rink could still open this season.
-
Police investigating reports of two shootings in Ottawa Saturday evening
There are no reports of injuries after Ottawa police officers responded to reports of two shootings Saturday evening.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors urge province, insurers to cover Ozempic for patients with chronic obesity
Since the province expanded coverage for Ozempic in early January, a North Vancouver obesity medicine specialist has seen a dramatic uptick in patents inquiring about the appetite suppressant that’s become all the rage for rapid weight loss.
-
Man in hospital after being 'repeatedly shot' on Downtown Eastside, police say
A man is in the hospital with "multiple gunshot wounds" after a shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel' on Coquihalla, ECCC warns
People planning on driving along Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt over the Family Day weekend are being asked to reconsider their trips due to a winter storm warning.
Montreal
-
Racist bullying of Black teen allowed to 'fester' in Quebec hockey program, mother alleges
A Montreal-area mother is filing civil rights complaints against a junior hockey program and a local school board after her 13-year-son was allegedly targeted by racist insults and harassment from his peers. Nadine Hart claims her son was regularly called the N-word by his teammates at John Rennie High School, and says he was punished when he tried to stand up for himself.
-
Stabbing of man, 23, leads Montreal police to woman's body; Woman, 26, arrested
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman in her 60s was discovered dead at a home Sunday in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood. Police also discovered a 23-year-old man
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says
Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.
-
Victoria council's last-minute tweak to Harris Green development approval concerning for some
A massive development project that would bring 1,500 badly needed rental units to downtown Victoria got a tentative green light from city council this week, but a last-minute amendment that was narrowly approved is causing some controversy.
-
VicPD looking to speak to teen girl who may have witnessed downtown robbery
Police in Victoria are looking to speak to a teenage girl who they believe was a witness to a robbery that occurred downtown earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
Sobeys admits to data breach in fall 2022, alerts customers
Months after a suspected cyberattack shutdown pharmacy services for a number of days, the Maritime company that owns Sobeys is alerting customers and employees past and present, about a data breach of personal information.
-
William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, jury rejects self-defence claim
A jury found a former Halifax medical student guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow student whose body has never been found.
-
Miꞌkmaw poet Dr. Rita Joe to be honoured at Eskasoni Eagles Game
Dr. Rita Joe will be honored at the Eskasoni Eagles game against the Strait Pirates Sunday evening at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial arena in Eskasoni, N.S.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Winter weather warnings issued for much of the northeast, cold, windy start to the week
Environment Canada issued extreme cold and snow squall warnings Sunday for several communities in northeastern Ontario as strong winds bring snow and harsh wind chills to the region.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Abandoned puppies, ION service disruptions, basketball game disturbances
Here are CTV Kitchener’s most-read stories of the week:
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
-
Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph
A minor crash in Guelph on Sunday afternoon is sparking a major conversation about emergency response, with neighbouring paramedics from Waterloo region responding to the collision.