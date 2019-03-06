

CTV Regina





Most of Saskatchewan can expect below-normal runoff this spring according to the Water Security Agency’s (WSA) latest forecast.

The WSA says the northern and southern parts of the province could have below-normal runoff. Central Saskatchewan is expected to have near-normal runoff.

More snowfall than usual in February increased the potential amount of runoff for most of Saskatchewan.

The northern part of Lake Diefenbaker to Leross is expected to have below-normal runoff. The area was dry and had below-normal snowfall last year. The WSA warns that agriculture water supply issues are possible in the area due to the dry conditions.

Above normal runoff is forecasted for areas west of Prince Albert because of wet conditions before winter and above-normal snowfall. The WSA says it does not expect flooding in the area.

With a potential for six more weeks of winter, the WSA says the only way flooding conditions are possible for most of the province is above-normal snowfall in March.

The WSA expects reservoir water supplies and lake levels to be normal this year.

The next WSA runoff forecast will be in April as long as runoff has not already started.