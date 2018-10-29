Biweekly garbage collection to start again next week
CTV Regina
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 10:55AM CST
Biweekly garbage collection will return to the Queen City starting next week.
After a pilot project last winter, the city is permanently moving to biweekly pickup in the winter months. The change begins on Nov. 5.
Weekly garbage pickup will return Dec. 24 to Jan. 4 to handle more garbage over the holiday season.
Anyone needing additional garbage collection can purchase an additional card for an annual fee.