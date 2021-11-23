Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen to headline return of Country Thunder Sask.

REGINA -

Country music superstars Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen and Lee Brice will headline the 2022 edition of Country Thunder in the Craven Valley.

The outdoor music festival, which transforms Craven into the province’s fourth largest city for one weekend per summer, announced its return Tuesday.

“It’s time to celebrate, and there’s no better place than Saskatchewan to throw the party of 2022,” said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Volhoffer.

Blake Shelton makes his return to the Country Thunder stage fresh off the release of his new single “Come Back As A Country Boy” from the forthcoming deluxe edition of his album “Body Language”

Wallen’s sophomore effort “Dangerous: The Double Album” spent 10 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 album charts.

Thursday night’s kickoff party will feature Canadian singer-songwriter Chad Brownlee.

Other artists set to take the main stage include Hardy, Lindsay Ell, Tanya Tucker, The Washboard Union, Mackenzie Porter, Bobby Wills, Kameron Marlowe and Andrew Hyatt.

The Sunday wrap up party will feature Canadian rock cover band Toque.

The 2021 Country Thunder festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for this year’s edition of the festival are on sale now.