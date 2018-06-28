

CTV Regina





A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in southeast Moose Jaw as a result of construction work on one of the water lines.

Residents in the following areas are impacted:

100 – 200 Blocks of, Home Street East, Lillooet Street East, Iroquois Street East and Elsom Street East

000 – 100, 200 Block of Maple Street East

Coteau Street 1st – 9th Avenue South East

Dufferin Ave

7th Avenue South East from Victoria St. to Coteau St.

Victoria Street form Dufferin to 7th Avenue

9th Avenue SE Viaduct

Pasqua water users

Anyone in these areas is encouraged to boil water for at least one minute in any case where the water may be consumed, or used to wash things that may be consumed or ingested.

Water does not need to be boiled for other household purposes such as laundry or bathing.

Crews have also delivered notices to the affected properties.