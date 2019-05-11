

CTV Regina





After years of a precautionary drinking water advisory, the town of Craik celebrated the completion of upgrades to its water treatment plant on Saturday.

The completion of the Town Water Plant will put an end to a boil water advisory that has been in effect in the town since 2010.

David Ashdown, the Mayor of Craik, said that the advisory made it difficult for the town of 400 people to grow.

“It’s a bit of a hindrance when you say ‘well we would like to come live here, but you’re going to have to boil your water,’” said Ashdown.

The project cost $1.9 million and was funded with help from the Government of Canada and The Government of Saskatchewan. Through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund the Federal Government contributed $950,659, while the province provided $475,329. The remaining 25 per cent of the project price tag was funded by the town.

The plant will use a biological filtration process to treat the water coming from the Craik Dam. The upgraded equipment was provided by Saphire Water, and their president Dan Rodrigue said that the difference in the water will be noticeable for Craik residents.

“It actually isn't going to taste, there will be no colour to it. It will be fresh tasting and it will be clean and it’s not going to damage appliances,” said Rodrigue.

The town also declared May 11 “Clean Water Day,” and held a pancake breakfast and barbecue to mark the completion of the project.

Craik is located approximately 120 km north-west of Regina along Highway 11.