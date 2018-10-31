

A 10-year-old boy suffered only scrapes and bruises after his leg was run over by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Fourth Avenue and Albert Street.

Police say a witness reported that westbound traffic was stopped for a red light on Fourth Avenue when the boy ran between stopped vehicles, and partially slipped under a vehicle.

The rear wheel of the vehicle ran over the boy’s leg.

The boy was taken to hospital for further assessment, but released shortly after.

The truck did not remain at the scene, but police believe the driver may not even be aware that the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.