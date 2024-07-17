Break-in at Good Spirit Scout Camp leads to thousands of dollars in damage

A break-in at Good Spirit Scout Camp caused damage that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair, according to the organization.

The camp, located in Good Spirit Provincial Park, was subject to a break-in just after the Victoria Day Long weekend, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

Around 12:35 p.m. on May 23, Canora RCMP received a report of a break-in and mischief at the camp. Investigation found that an unknown individual or individuals broke into several buildings at the camp and caused extensive damage.

No items were reported stolen, RCMP said.

Investigators believe the break and enter took place during the evening of May 22 or the morning of May 23.

Canora RCMP asks anyone with information to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.