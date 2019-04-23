

A new brewery is opening in Regina, and it’s located in one of the oldest areas of the city: the Warehouse District.

"Primarily it's going to be very beer focused,” said Jay Cooke, Brewing Consultant for the Warehouse Brewing Company. “We want the food to complement the beer. So it will be small bites, very German beer hall like, very communal, big tables, we want this to be a social atmosphere.”

The brewery will be called Warehouse Brewing Company and those involved hope to have it open to the public in the next two to three months.

"We're going to focus on kind of the old world styles, so some old world sours, old world lagers as well as some continental ales,” said Cooke. “We'll try and stick true to that tradition but we'll use as many local ingredients as we can."

Warehouse Brewing Company is embracing the location and the building it's located in: the old Weston's Bakery building.

"It is definitely a hot spot,” said Cooke. “It's exciting because I think there's lots of potential in this area."

That idea is echoed by other business owners like Tim Shultz, who owns Local Market and Local and Fresh.

"The first time we stepped into this building, it was just like, this is the place for something unique,” said Shultz. “A platform for farmers who have a rich heritage in food as well."

Local market is also located in the old Weston’s Bakery building in the 1300 block of Hamilton Street. It has been open for four weeks and Shultz said a local market place to shop for locally produced and sourced products is something Regina is ready for.

"We always felt like there needed to be a better market for our products,” said Shultz. “Not only on farmer's market days which is great and it's a great experience for both the producer and the consumer but to take that product then and put it in a where consumers can have access to it every day of the week conveniently."