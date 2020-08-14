REGINA -- Regina police are still investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on Broad Street.

Broad Street was blocked off in both directions near Quinn Drive until early Friday afternoon.

A witness told CTV News Regina the pedestrian was in the cross-walk headed for Wascana Park when a car hit them.

EMS were on scene working to stabilize the victims before rushing them to hospital. Regina police confirmed the victim, an adult woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate.