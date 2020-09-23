NEAR BROADVIEW, SASK. -- The community of Broadview has stepped up to help a family of seven whose home was destroyed in a fire this past weekend.

Terrance and Amanda Rienks said they received news that their house was on fire on Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, a vehicle near the house as well as a play structure had also caught fire.

“There was stuff in our house that we can’t get back … special things … We had stuff from our parents that we can’t get back,” Terrance said.

The fire had also traveled through the grass, burning down a group of trees. Crews were finally able to extinguish the blaze later that night.

Around 30 guns were destroyed in the fire, including one that was over 100-years-old.

Nobody was home when the fire started which Amanda believes was a good thing.

“There’s things in the house that I would have been going after,” Terrance said.

The family said the support they have received from friends and family has been helpful.

“The local community really stepped up to the plate on this,” said Terrance.

They are currently staying in a trailer which was loaned to them from Terrance’s employer. The trailer is set up near where their house once stood.

The Rienks own trailer, which was damaged by smoke, is now being used for a place to eat and change clothes. A third trailer was set up for the family to store all of their items which they are beginning to collect.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the family.