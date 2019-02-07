

CTV Regina





Students at Regina Public Schools, Regina Catholic Schools, parts of the Prairie Valley School Division and others around southern areas of the province are all without bus service Thursday morning as temperatures drop into extreme cold territory.

Each school division says although school buses are not running, all schools remain open for the day.

Due to the extreme temperatures and windchill, all transportation for students has been cancelled. Families requiring this service have been notified.



All schools are open.



All Outdoor Education field trips are cancelled today, as well.



Please stay safe and dress warmly. pic.twitter.com/rX3alllP65 — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) February 7, 2019

Any planned outdoor educational field trips have also been called off.

The Prairie Valley School Division says schools in Balgonie, Bethune, Edenwold, Grand Coulee, Lumsden, Milestone, Pense, Pilot Butte, Regina, Regina Beach, and White City are open Thursday, but no bus routes are running for those communities. All other buses in the division are operating as normal.

Parents are urged to make sure any student absences are reported as usual, and check with their school division if buses are running Thursday.