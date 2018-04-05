

Campers will be able to reserve sites at Saskatchewan provincial parks starting on Monday.

The availability of reservations will be staggered over 10 days. One to three new parks will be open for reservations at 7 a.m. each morning.

“With a variety of activities available and an abundance of beautiful landscapes and lakes to explore, it’s no surprise our provincial parks continue to be popular travel destinations,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release. “Whether you prefer adventure or relaxation, there’s so much to see, learn and discover. We look forward to welcoming guests back to our parks for another memorable season.”

The launch schedule will run April 9 to April 20. Each park will be opening at the following dates:

Monday, April 9 – Blackstrap, Pike Lake

Tuesday, April 10 – Buffalo Pound, Douglas, Danielson

Wednesday, April 11 – Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine

Thursday, April 12 – Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake

Friday, April 13 – Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain

Monday, April 16 – Cypress Hills

Tuesday, April 17 – Saskatchewan Landing, The Battlefords

Wednesday, April 18 – Meadow Lake

Thursday, April 19 – Bronson Forest, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake

Friday, April 20 – Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills

A queue system for reservations will open at 6:40 a.m. and people will be able to make their bookings starting at 7 a.m.

One-day, three-day and weekly entry passes are available, along with annual park permits for $65.

More information can be found at saskparks.com.