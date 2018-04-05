Camping reservations at Sask. parks open April 9
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 12:00PM CST
Campers will be able to reserve sites at Saskatchewan provincial parks starting on Monday.
The availability of reservations will be staggered over 10 days. One to three new parks will be open for reservations at 7 a.m. each morning.
“With a variety of activities available and an abundance of beautiful landscapes and lakes to explore, it’s no surprise our provincial parks continue to be popular travel destinations,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release. “Whether you prefer adventure or relaxation, there’s so much to see, learn and discover. We look forward to welcoming guests back to our parks for another memorable season.”
The launch schedule will run April 9 to April 20. Each park will be opening at the following dates:
- Monday, April 9 – Blackstrap, Pike Lake
- Tuesday, April 10 – Buffalo Pound, Douglas, Danielson
- Wednesday, April 11 – Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine
- Thursday, April 12 – Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake
- Friday, April 13 – Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain
- Monday, April 16 – Cypress Hills
- Tuesday, April 17 – Saskatchewan Landing, The Battlefords
- Wednesday, April 18 – Meadow Lake
- Thursday, April 19 – Bronson Forest, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake
- Friday, April 20 – Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills
A queue system for reservations will open at 6:40 a.m. and people will be able to make their bookings starting at 7 a.m.
One-day, three-day and weekly entry passes are available, along with annual park permits for $65.
More information can be found at saskparks.com.