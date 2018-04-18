

CTV Regina





The City of Regina says the developer at the centre of the Capital Pointe project is appealing the ruling by the city that the hole at the site must be filled.

“The City was notified April 18, 2018 by the Ministry of Government Relations that an appeal was filed. The appeal is related to the order to comply for 1971 Albert Street issued on April 3, 2018.” said Louise Folk, Director of Development Services for the city in a written statement.

The city issued an order on April 3 for the site to be filled by April 30. The order also allowed for a 15-day period for Fortress Real Developments to appeal the decision.

The order was issued after the developer failed to indicate to the city by March 30 if construction at the site would resume in April.