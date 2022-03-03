Carla Beck launches Sask. NDP Leadership campaign

Regina MLA Carla Beck has launched a campaign to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party.

Beck held an event Thursday to announce her intention to run.

I intend to run for leader of the @Sask_NDP.



I’m ready to build a party that can win again. It will take more listening, more ideas, and more people. But I’ve never been afraid of hard work.



Now, let’s get to work. We are Stronger. Together. pic.twitter.com/QCivVapkzK — Carla Beck (@CarlaBeckSK) March 3, 2022

The newly minted carlaforleader.ca asks Saskatchewan residents to join the campaign to make the Regina Lakeview MP the “next premier of Saskatchewan.”

“Carla Beck is that leader who is ready to show people from all parts of the province we can form a government that will deliver a future for Saskatchewan that we all want and our kids’ deserve,” the site reads.

Last week, veteran NDP MLAs Nicole Sarauer and Trent Wotherspoon endorsed a possible leadership bid from Beck.

Speculation about possible leaders began shortly after Ryan Meili announced he was stepping down as leader of the party in February.

The party said it would elect its next leader in late June, but no specific date has been set.

More details to come...