

CTV Regina





The band office on Carry the Kettle First Nation has been torn down.

The building was a staple for the First Nation, hosting weddings, funerals and round dances, along with leadership meetings.

The building was demolished on Monday. Leadership said the decision to tear down the building was due to health and safety concerns. The roof was repaired three times to stop water from coming in and damaging the building, but some water did create mould inside. Some staff were complaining of breathing issues.

The band office’s essential services will be run out of trailers near the demolition site. Other services will be moved to an office in Indian Head, with the band providing transportation for anyone needing those services.

The office is still deciding on a new location for the building. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2019.

With files from CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay