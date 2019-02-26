

CTV Regina





The case of three women charged in relation to Weyburn’s first homicide in 23 years has been adjourned.

The women, aged 18, 19 and 21, have been charged with accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon without a licence. Their names haven’t been released.

Nathan Hutt, 18, was killed after he and two others broke into a home on Jan. 4. Kegan Muxlow, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Hutt’s death.

On Feb. 5, Weyburn police charged Muxlow with attempted murder in an unrelated incident earlier that day. He’s due back in court in March.

Dominick Hawkes, 23, and William McLeod, 25, are facing break-and-enter and gun possession charges in relation to the home invasion.