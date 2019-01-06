

Michaela Solomon , CTV Regina





Police have laid charges against three men after a home invasion that left one of the intruders, Nathan Hutt, dead.

Twenty-three-year-old Keegan Muxlow of Weyburn, who was the target of the home invasion, has been charged with second degree murder, unsafe storage of a gun and possession of a gun without a valid license.

Police have also charged 23-year-old Dominick Hawkes and 25-year-old William McLeod with break and enter, assault, and possession of a gun without a license.

Hawkes is also facing charges for cocaine possession. Hutt was among Hawkes and Mcleod in the invasion.

The Hawkes, McLeod and Muxlow have been remanded and will appear in court on Tuesday.

These charges follow an incident on Friday evening when a report was made of a home invasion involving guns, in the 300 block of 4th St. N.E.

"What we believe happened was the home invasion was botched and the tables got turned where one of the people involved in the home invasion suffered a gunshot wound, and one suffered a stab wound." Deputy Police Chief Rod Stafford said.

Police secured the property and learned a short while later that two men had arrived at hospital with injuries. Police attended to the Weyburn General Hospital where they confirmed that the injured males were related to the earlier home invasion. One of the men succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning. The other recovered and was taken into custody.

This is Weyburn's first homicide in 23 years. According to police, drugs related crime has been on the rise.