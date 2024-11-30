REGINA
Regina

    • Mistletoe Market returns to RCMP Heritage Centre

    The RCMP Heritage Centre was abuzz on Saturday afternoon with artists and Christmas shoppers.

    The second annual Mistletoe Market drew in local artists looking to showcase some of their holiday handiwork.

    "It is a family friendly shopping event. So, we have a market full of local artisans and vendors. some of which are former RCMP members,” RCMP Heritage Centre’s CEO Sam Karikas said.

    In addition to the craft sale, the free event featured movies, crafts, and an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

    Several vendors and local artists showcased some of their holiday handiwork at the second annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News) "We've had a lot of good feedback, and we're hopeful that this becomes an annual event for people. So they put it on their calendars and every year come by to see Santa, take part in the activities and meet the local vendors,” Karikas said.

    The CEO went on to say that some wood carvings caught her eye, and she will certainly be doing some Christmas shopping at this year's market.

