

CTV Regina





The Casey Foundation for Autism Support has announced it will be shutting down as of April 30, 2019.

The foundation has been offering assistance to families and people with autism for the past 15 years. It has raised and handed out more than $900,000 in funding to thousands of Saskatchewan families over those 15 years.

The board for the foundation says it will need to dissolve due to increasing applications for funding. It will continue to accept donations and fundraising to help meet the needs of any 2018 applications.

According to the foundation, it will only be able to honour applications from 2018. Applications received before March 31, 2019 will be filled depending on funding.

“It has truly been an honour to serve Saskatchewan families of children with autism,” the organization said in a letter announcing the closing.