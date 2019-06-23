

CTV Regina





The owners of the home where Tommy Douglas once lived opened their doors to the community for a celebration on Saturday.

Lesley Griffin and her partner Dan happened upon the historic home while house shopping a few years ago.

"So we came in and it was nice and we really like it and the agent said to us ‘by the way Tommy Douglas used to live here,’" Griffin said

Tommy Douglas is considered the father of medicare, and he lived in the stately two-storey during his years as Saskatchewan’s Premier between 1944 and 1961.

The current owners call it an honour and a privilege to be custodians of such an historic home. It's in keeping with that spirit that they opened their doors to a party marking the 75th anniversary of Tommy Douglas becoming the Premier of Saskatchewan.

"I know when I was walking up the steps today I was thinking of the fact that these are the same steps that Tommy Douglas would have walked up at the end of a busy day at the legislature,” NDP MLA Carla Beck said. “I know that he often meandered his way home through The Crescents."

There is Douglas memorabilia throughout and some of the homes original features have been retained.

Griffin says that someday it will be her turn to hand over the keys to new owners. She hopes that they too will have an appreciation for the story behind this house.

With files from CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka.