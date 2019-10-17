REGINA-- The Canadian Football League has fined Calgary Stampeders defensive end Chris Casher for unnecessary roughness against Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo.

It happened during a hard-fought contest between the two clubs, both vying to be on top of the CFL’s West Division standings.

Casher was ejected from the game for holding Fajardo’s ankle after a sack. The Stampeders were also handed a 25-yard penalty on the play.

As per league policy, the amount Casher was fined is not being disclosed.