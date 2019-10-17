CFL fines Calgary Stampeder for unnecessary roughness on Cody Fajardo
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) is pulled down by Calgary Stampeders defensive end Chris Casher (96) during first half CFL action in Regina on Saturday, July 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 6:13PM CST
REGINA-- The Canadian Football League has fined Calgary Stampeders defensive end Chris Casher for unnecessary roughness against Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo.
It happened during a hard-fought contest between the two clubs, both vying to be on top of the CFL’s West Division standings.
Casher was ejected from the game for holding Fajardo’s ankle after a sack. The Stampeders were also handed a 25-yard penalty on the play.
As per league policy, the amount Casher was fined is not being disclosed.