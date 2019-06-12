

CTV Regina





Veteran quarterback Kevin Glenn announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Glenn, 40, of Detroit played 17 seasons in the CFL and finished his career with 52,867 passing yards, 294 touchdowns, and 207 interceptions.

He announced his retirement on The Rod Pedersen Show.

Glenn spent two season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He signed with the Edmonton Eskimos last season but did not play.