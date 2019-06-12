CFL QB Kevin Glenn announces retirement
Kevin Glenn plays for the Saskatchewan Roughriders (MARK TAYLOR/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 11:11AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 1:13PM CST
Veteran quarterback Kevin Glenn announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Glenn, 40, of Detroit played 17 seasons in the CFL and finished his career with 52,867 passing yards, 294 touchdowns, and 207 interceptions.
He announced his retirement on The Rod Pedersen Show.
Glenn spent two season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He signed with the Edmonton Eskimos last season but did not play.