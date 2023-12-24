Check your cameras: Regina police asking for public's help after man shot in North Central

Regina’s police service is asking for the public’s help after a man was shot in the city’s North Central neighbourhood early this morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Angus Street at around 5 a.m. on Sunday for a report that a man had been shot.

Police discovered a 38-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in the area. He was taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

“At this time, the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening and he is in stable condition,” RPS said in a news release.

RPS is asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check for “overnight activity” that could assist the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.