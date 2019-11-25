Child, two adults killed in crash near Regina; three youths remain in serious to critical condition
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 10:23AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 10:36AM CST
REGINA -- A seven-year-old girl and two adults have died following a collision on Highway 10, northeast of Balgonie.
At around 7:40 on Sunday evening RCMP from White Butte and Fort Qu’Appelle were called to a serious collision.
A truck carrying two men was heading north on Highway 10 when it lost control and collided with another vehicle.
The second vehicle was carrying two adults, a 59-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who both died as a result of the crash.
The vehicle was also carrying four youth girls, aged seven to 14. The girls were taken to hospital with serious to critical injuries, where the seven-year-old girl died of her injuries on Sunday night.
The men in the truck reported minor injuries.
RCMP warn that road conditions in the area have been “rapidly deteriorating” following a recent rainfall.