REGINA -- A seven-year-old girl and two adults have died following a collision on Highway 10, northeast of Balgonie.

At around 7:40 on Sunday evening RCMP from White Butte and Fort Qu’Appelle were called to a serious collision.

A truck carrying two men was heading north on Highway 10 when it lost control and collided with another vehicle.

The second vehicle was carrying two adults, a 59-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who both died as a result of the crash.

The vehicle was also carrying four youth girls, aged seven to 14. The girls were taken to hospital with serious to critical injuries, where the seven-year-old girl died of her injuries on Sunday night.

The men in the truck reported minor injuries.

RCMP warn that road conditions in the area have been “rapidly deteriorating” following a recent rainfall.