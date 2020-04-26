REGINA -- A Regina woman has curated an outdoor art gallery along her fence in downtown Regina as a way of sprucing up the neighbourhood.

Heather Cameron has been creating the Alley Galley for three years. This year, the project is titled Alley Elixir. It’s located in an alley off of Toronto St.

“It just takes a space that is normally a transitional space, maybe even sometimes a bit of an ugly space, and just frames it differently,” Cameron said.

The art comes from about 20 young artists between the ages of two and 15.

“I put it out to all the artists ‘what do you think the world needs to see right now? What do you think would make people feel better?’” she explained.

Those questions helped the artists create their work.

Cameron’s son, Oliver, was the inspiration behind the entire project. She used to hang his kindergarten art work along their fence, and after neighbours gave their feedback, she reached out to more artists.

“It just sort of took off from his art,” she said. “I know quite a lot of the kids in the neighbourhood so it just seemed like a fun way to diversify the production.”

Cameron said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been gathering – at a safe distance – to observe the display.

“We have some fans,” she said with a laugh. “We have a few people that come by like two or three times a day.”

Cameron said the exhibits are typically set up for about a year, or until she’s hit with some new inspiration.