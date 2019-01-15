

Riders head coach and GM Chris Jones is leaving Saskatchewan to join the Cleveland Browns, TSN has confirmed.

Jones signed a contract extension with the Roughriders last week. However, there was a clause allowing him to pursue NFL and NCAA opportunities.

According to TSN's Dave Naylor, Jones was interviewed this morning by the Browns and it took about 48 hours from the request to interview Jones to hiring him as senior defensive specialist.

More to come…