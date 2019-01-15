Chris Jones leaving Riders to join Cleveland Browns: TSN
Saskatchewan Roughriders' head coach Chris Jones stands on the sideline during the second half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 3:59PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 15, 2019 5:12PM CST
Riders head coach and GM Chris Jones is leaving Saskatchewan to join the Cleveland Browns, TSN has confirmed.
Jones signed a contract extension with the Roughriders last week. However, there was a clause allowing him to pursue NFL and NCAA opportunities.
According to TSN's Dave Naylor, Jones was interviewed this morning by the Browns and it took about 48 hours from the request to interview Jones to hiring him as senior defensive specialist.
More to come…