REGINA -- A Regina city council meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been cancelled due to technical issues.

The city said all items from the agenda will be tabled at the next meeting on Jan. 27.

AGENDA ITEMS FOR JAN. 27

Regina City Council is set to decide whether to approve a discretionary use application to allow a proposed “storage and outdoor" land at a meeting on Wednesday.

The recommendation from City administration is to approve the application for the property located at 409 Maxwell Cres. The applicant wants to build a facility for storing industrial pipes and equipment.

It’s also being recommended that council approve a heritage designation for the original Municipal Justice Building located at 1770 Halifax St.

The planning commission is recommending council approve amendments to the Regina Downtown Neighbourhood Plan to accommodate temporary surface parking lots in the second quarter of 2021.