City finds indoor space for residents of tent village

REGINA -

The City of Regina has signed a lease for an indoor location to house the residents of an encampment in the Heritage neighbourhood.

The city did not disclose the location of the indoor space, but in an emailed statement it confirmed “work is rapidly proceeding to prepare the space for occupancy, and third-parties are preparing for operational responsibilities.”

In a Facebook post, the Regina Needle Recovery & Community Support and representatives for Camp Hope, formerly known as Camp Marjorie, thanked the city for securing the indoor facility.

The city said there will be a public announcement when the space is fully prepared.