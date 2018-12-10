

CTV Regina





The City of Regina will be discussing the proposed operating budget for 2019 at a city council meeting on Monday night at Henry Baker Hall.

The proposed budget would see a 4.7 per cent mill rate increase, but does not include the education portion of the property tax, which is set by the province.

The expenses and revenue are projected to be $461 million in 2019.

One of those expenditures includes a $1.5 million “outdoor destination aquatic facility” to replace the Wascana Pool.

Residents and stakeholders are invited to attend the meeting starting at 5:30 p.m.

CTV's Cole Davenport is covering the council meeting.