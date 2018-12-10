City of Regina budget up for discussion Monday night during council meeting
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 2:42PM CST
Last Updated Monday, December 10, 2018 6:49PM CST
The City of Regina will be discussing the proposed operating budget for 2019 at a city council meeting on Monday night at Henry Baker Hall.
The proposed budget would see a 4.7 per cent mill rate increase, but does not include the education portion of the property tax, which is set by the province.
The expenses and revenue are projected to be $461 million in 2019.
One of those expenditures includes a $1.5 million “outdoor destination aquatic facility” to replace the Wascana Pool.
Residents and stakeholders are invited to attend the meeting starting at 5:30 p.m.
CTV's Cole Davenport is covering the council meeting.